Elkhart, IN- John C. Wells, 75, of Elkhart, IN, formerly of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. John was born April 13, 1944 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Charles Everett and Edith Hennecke Wells. John was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, Class of 1962 and was employed by BMI Gunning Refractories. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church in Indiana and Union Freewill Baptist Church while living in Ohio. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmaletta Stewart and his twin sister Joan Reed and a daughter, Jodi Wells. John is survived by his wife Suzanne Sharp Wells, who he knew since the seventh grade and married on October 19, 1963 in Ironton, Ohio. Also surviving are two sons, John David (Silvia) Wells of Santa Clarita, CA and Scott (Kim Agaton) Wells of Laguna Niguel, CA; two daughters, Michelle Wells, of Greensboro, NC and Staci (Wycliff) Keter, of Elkhart, IN; a brother, Charles "Fred" (Barbara) Wells and seven grandchildren, who were his greatest joy.

Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans and Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home 11:00 am until the 2:00 pm service hour. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in John's name to Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee, IN for the AGC Baby Centre in Kenya or to Evangelistic Outreach, Inc., New Boston, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.