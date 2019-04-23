JOHNNY UNDERWOOD

PORTSMOUTH — John W. Underwood Jr. 73, of Portsmouth, formerly of Lucasville passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Bridgeport 360 Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born September 1, 1945, a son of the late John and Verna Crabtree Underwood Sr.

Johnny attended Lucasville Center Street Church.

He is survived by his caregiver and friends, Charles and Sherry Stevens of Portsmouth.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Lucasville Cemetery with Ty Crabtree officiating. Friends may call 11 a.m. to noon at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville Friday prior to the graveside service. Johnny wanted to express his gratitude to the Home Care Network of Portsmouth for all the years of tender loving care provided to him.