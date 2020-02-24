STOUT — Jolene Euton, 88 of Stout, OH went to be with her Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. She was born December 8, 1931, in Letcher County, KY., a daughter of the late General Dewey and Alice Minnie Mullins Mercer.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Collinsworth; three brothers Alan, Allard and Dewey Lee Mercer.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years Charles Euton; one son Mark (Cheryl) Euton of Cincinnati, OH; one daughter, Karen (Mike) Salisbury of Fairfield Township, OH; two sisters, Bonnie (Sam) Piatt and Betty Wright both of South Shore, KY; four grandchildren, Nate (Hilary) Salisbury, Kyle Euton, Rev. Megan Salisbury, Rylan Euton and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

She was a member of the South Shore First Christian Church and was an Eastern Star. Jolene enjoyed her home which overlooked the Ohio River where she liked watching the barges from her boathouse swing. She received fresh cut flowers weekly from her husband Charles. Her grandchildren, family, church family, her beloved husband and the Lord meant the world to her.

At the family's request there was a private funeral service held 1 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the South Shore First Christian Church with Pastor Brett Unger officiating. Burial was at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation was held on Saturday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Shore First Christian Church, 28199 US-23 South Shore, KY in Jolene's name.

Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY cared for arrangements.