LUCASVILLE-Joni Gale Lewis, 57, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

She was born July 24, 1963 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Jerry Mitchell and Rosella Mae Jordan Stidham.

Joni was the Administrator of Environmental Services for Rosemount Pavilion with 37 years of service. She was a 1982 Northwest High School graduate and a member of the McDermott Community of Christ.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Lewis, August 9, 2000; her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Craig and Teresa Stidham; and three nieces, Serena Ramsey Newsome, Taylor Ramsey, and Tracy Kammer.

Joni is survived by two daughters, Kelsee Lewis and Beth Anne Lewis Morgan both of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Bailey Morgan and Jackson Cunningham; one brother, Ted (Karen) Stidham of Lucasville; two sisters, Melody (Sonny) Gloeckner of Pomeroy, and Colleen Stidham of Lucasville; her cousin who was like her sister, Rhonda Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews whom all she loved.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Scioto Burial Park with Daron Lilly and Ed Cable officiating. Friends may call from noon till 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.