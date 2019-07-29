DR. JOSEPH MORRIS BABCOCK JR

SANIBEL ISLAND — Dr. Joseph Morris Babcock Jr of Sanibel Island, Florida, passed into the care of the Lord, surrounded by his family July 20, 2019. He was 95 years young and a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church.

He was born November 19th, 1923 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Joe was a 1941 graduate of Portsmouth High School. Following graduation he accepted a football scholarship and attended The University of Cincinnati. His studies and football career were interrupted in 1943 by World War II. He served in the Mediterranean in the 15th US Army Air Corp as a radar specialist with the 461st and 484th Bomb Squads. He was honorably discharged in October 1945 and then married the love of his life, Barbara Louisa Leimberger of Cincinnati, Ohio. They remained married for 74 years. In 1947 he attended The Ohio State University College of Optometry. He returned to Portsmouth and joined his father's practice of optometry, which was established in 1916. Today his son, Dr. Joseph W. Babcock and his grandson Dr. Taylor D. Babcock, represent the third and fourth generation of the practice. Joe and Barbara became permanent residents of Sanibel Florida where they lived for over 30 years. Joe was a member of and leader in many civic organizations always striving to better our southern Ohio community.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Morris Babcock Sr, his mother Susan Louise Gibbs Babcock, and his three sisters, Betty Covert, Joan Eynon, and Mary Ann Scurlock.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, five children, Barbara Jones (Dave) Cincinnati, Ohio, Carol Steele (Nip/Jim) Oldsmar, Florida, Joe Babcock (Sue) Portsmouth, Ohio, Catherine/Sukey Hufferd, Tarpon Springs, Florida, Laura Barna (John) Powell, Ohio, and eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, gifts be may made to The Scioto Foundation 303 Chillicothe St. Portsmouth Ohio, or Second Presbyterian Church.