SOUTH PORTSMOUTH —Joseph "Joey" Edward Cole, 57, of South Portsmouth, KY passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. He was born November 19, 1961 in Portsmouth, a son of Ralph E. and Polly A. Burton Cole, who survive.

Joey was a retired sanitation truck driver for Rumpke and a 1980 Portsmouth High School graduate. He was an active member of Portsmouth Apostolic Church and an avid motorcycle racer with the AMA ProStar Racing Organization. He was the 2008 SuperGas "Rookie of the Year" and he won the 2009 World Finals in the SuperGas class in Gainesville, FL. An Air Force veteran, he worked as a nuclear weapons specialist and earned the Air Force Longevity Service Award and Good Conduct Medal.

Joey was also a Monarch volunteer and Hugs not Drugs volunteer.

Surviving are his parents, Ralph and Polly Cole of Portsmouth; two children, Nathan Edward Cole and Sara Elizabeth Jones, both of Columbus; his companion, Rhonda I. Brock of South Portsmouth; two grandchildren; and several aunts.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Randy Schintzius officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. The American Legion James Dickey Post #23 Honor Detail will conduct military graveside services.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

In honor of Mr. Cole's service to our country, the flag of the Air Force will fly at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , .