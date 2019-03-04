JOSEPH HARR

PICKERINGTON — Joseph Harr, age 77, of Pickerington, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 9, 2019, in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Eugene and Flora Harr. Joseph was a basketball standout at Glenwood High School, where he graduated from in 1959. Joseph worked at Anheuser-Busch as a technical electrician, during this period he developed an automated filling system to help the company save time and money; he retired after 31 years with the company. Joseph loved spending time at his Sciotoville retreat, was an avid reader, enjoyed crosswords and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Harr; grandson, Jeremy; sister, Carolyn Walker. Joseph is survived by his children, Roger (Kim) Harr, Christopher (Katie) Harr and Jody Harr-Holter; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Wilbur Dean (Sondra) Harr, Dr. Paul (Barbara) Harr DDS., Tom (Jackie) Harr; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit 5-8:00pm on Thursday, March 7, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment at Groveport Cemetery will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com