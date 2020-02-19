Joseph Hubbard (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4146
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Lucasville Cemetery
Obituary
RANCHO PALOS VERDES-Joseph Warren Hubbard, 98, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, died December 25, 2019 in Torrence, California. He was born March 2, 1921, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Alva Warren Hubbard and Augusta Kegley Hubbard. He was a Nuclear Physicist, a graduate of Portsmouth High School and John Carrol University in Cleveland, and served in the US Army Air Force in China, Burma and India during World War II. He was married to Alma Ruth McClurg who preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hubbard, a daughter, Marijo Hubbard Ache (Warren), of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren Matthew Warren Ache (Heather) Cheryl Leigh Ache Larson (Bob) of Paradise Valley, Arizona; great grandchildren Shaylyn Larson Purvis (Chris) of Phoenix, Arizona; Kaylee Larson of Phoenix, Arizona; Jasmine Ache and Sierra Ache of Austin, Texas. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lucasville Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Foundation or your local Animal Rescue Society. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
