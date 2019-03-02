JOSEPH LEE JOURNEY

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Joseph Lee Journey, 30 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1988, in Portsmouth to Charles Matthew (Angel) Journey and Wendy Louise (David) Darby.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home with Craddock Frye officiating and interment in Stoney Run Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at noon. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.