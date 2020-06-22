PORTSMOUTH-Francis Joseph Napierkowski, Frank was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and he enjoyed helping wherever he was needed. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the SSU Golden Bears and the Portsmouth Tuesday Morning Bowling League. A Navy veteran, Frank was also a member of the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion.

He retired from Lockheed-Martin where he had worked as an Instrument Mechanic. Frank came to Portsmouth to work at the former Empire-Detroit Steel Corporation and had had worked for PPG while living in the Pittsburgh area.

His wife, Shirley Rose Valasek Napierkowski, preceded him in death September 24, 1997. The couple were married April 19, 1958.

Frank dearly loved his children and their families and they were the most important part of his life. He is survived by his two sons, David (Vickie) Napierkowski of Portsmouth and Michael (Lori Wolfe) Napierkowski of Davidson, NC; a son-in-law, Kelly White of Rosemount; four granddaughters, Tara (Dale) McClary, Mallory (Drew) Fitch, Ella and Lily Napierkowski; and four great-grandsons, Luke and Ison McClary, and Austin and Levi Fitch.

In addition to his wife and parents, his beloved daughter, Geralyn Frances White; and four siblings, Raymond, Richard and Elizabeth "Betty" Napierkowski, and Alfreda Durci preceded him in death.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Interment will be at 11 A.M. Thursday in Greenlawn Cemetery. The James Dickey Post Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 P.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. A Rosary Service will be held immediately following.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

The flag of the U.S. Navy will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Napierkowski's service to our country.