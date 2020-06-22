Joseph Napierkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Francis Joseph Napierkowski, Frank was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and he enjoyed helping wherever he was needed. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the SSU Golden Bears and the Portsmouth Tuesday Morning Bowling League. A Navy veteran, Frank was also a member of the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion.

He retired from Lockheed-Martin where he had worked as an Instrument Mechanic. Frank came to Portsmouth to work at the former Empire-Detroit Steel Corporation and had had worked for PPG while living in the Pittsburgh area.

His wife, Shirley Rose Valasek Napierkowski, preceded him in death September 24, 1997. The couple were married April 19, 1958.

Frank dearly loved his children and their families and they were the most important part of his life. He is survived by his two sons, David (Vickie) Napierkowski of Portsmouth and Michael (Lori Wolfe) Napierkowski of Davidson, NC; a son-in-law, Kelly White of Rosemount; four granddaughters, Tara (Dale) McClary, Mallory (Drew) Fitch, Ella and Lily Napierkowski; and four great-grandsons, Luke and Ison McClary, and Austin and Levi Fitch.

In addition to his wife and parents, his beloved daughter, Geralyn Frances White; and four siblings, Raymond, Richard and Elizabeth "Betty" Napierkowski, and Alfreda Durci preceded him in death.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Interment will be at 11 A.M. Thursday in Greenlawn Cemetery. The James Dickey Post Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 P.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. A Rosary Service will be held immediately following.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

The flag of the U.S. Navy will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Napierkowski's service to our country.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved