JOSEPH A. PALARIE JR

SOUTH SHORE — Joseph A. Palarie Jr, 70 of South Shore, Kentucky went to be with his Lord, May 15, 2019 at James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Beaver Falls, PA, Nov. 8, 1948, a son of the late Joseph A. Palarie Sr. and Helen Hazen Palarie.

Preceded in death by two infant daughters, Helen Michelle Palarie and Tammy Lynn Palarie, two brothers, Robert Palarie and David Hazen.

Surviving are his wife, Leona Roe Palarie, two sons, Tony (Connie) Palarie of Quincy, Kentucky, Joseph (Tammy) Palarie III of South Shore, Kentucky, one daughter, Patricia Palarie of South Shore, Kentucky, five grandchildren, Tony (Kathryn Gullett) Palarie Jr., Tiffany Diane Palarie, Cynthia Hope (Price) McGhee, Letitia Amber Palarie and Nathaniel Chase Palarie, one great-granddaughter, Kynlee Grace Palarie, one sister, Linda Joann Barber of PA.

Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Robert Coffey III, officiating. Burial will follow in Roe Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6 till 8 P.M. and two hours before service time on Monday.

