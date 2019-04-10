JOSEPH LEE SPENCE

PORTSMOUTH — Joseph Lee Spence, 45, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in Portsmouth. Joseph was born May 14, 1973 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Mick and Brenda Pack.

Joseph was a 1991 graduate from Portsmouth West High School and was a former football coach and counselor.

Joey never knew a stranger, he loved life, his family and friends. He was an avid football fan. In Joeys memory he would not want you to dress up so come you are or wear a football jersey.

Along with his parents he is survived by his fiance, Sarah Chinn and their two children, Alivia and Matthew, one brother, Kelly Stone, three sisters, Candy Stone, Holly Stone and Jenny Sargents, his grandmothers, Helen Spence and Betty Pack, one aunt, Barbara (Ken) Rowe and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by four grandparents, Robert Spence, Charles Pack, Jenny Spence, Ruth Spence and his step mother, Cookie Stone.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home and one hour before the funeral on Friday.