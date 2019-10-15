PORTSMOUTH — Joseph C. Virgin, 89, of Portsmouth, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Joe was born January 30, 1930 in Portsmouth to the late John and Freda Heyob Virgin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Virgin, three sisters; Margery Gowdy, Cecelia Johnley, and Kathryn Ford.

Joe was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, a Korean War Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post #23, Knights of Columbus, Portsmouth Lions Club, and a board member of the C.A.Y.

Surviving are son, Edward (Kim) Virgin of Portsmouth, daughter, Kay Schultz, of Portsmouth, a sister, Jo Anne Blevins of Chicago, IL., three grandchildren; Charleigh Schultz, Lauren Schultz, and Devin Soileau, eight great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery with military graveside rites by James Dickey Post #23, American Legion. Friends may call at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday. The family's favorite charity is SOMC Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth