CHILLICOTHE-Fannie Josephine Ferguson, 97, of Chillicothe, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Monday, August 10, 2010 at Heartland of Chillicothe. She was born June 18, 1923 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Macona Hambrick Harris. Josephine was a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church, a 1941 graduate of PHS and had retired from Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority.

She was preceded in death May 29, 1983 by her husband, Robert Edward Ferguson, whom she married in Greenup, KY on November 24, 1942.

Surviving Josephine are two daughters, Serena Ann (Gene) Logan and Mary Jo Peele, both of Chillicothe; one sister, Ometta J. Brown of Chillicothe; 5 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; and her sister-in-law, Mary Harris.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Antoinette Ferguson; and six siblings, Howard, William R., Franklin, James and Terry Lee Harris and Phyllis Smith.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth with Rev. Victor L. Davis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com. All who attend are encouraged to wear a mask for protection.