SOUTH WEBSTER —Joshua Dale Adkins, age 36, of South Webster, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 2, 1982 in Portsmouth, a son of Gobele Adkins and Teresa JoAnn McGlone. Josh was a 2001 graduate of South Webster High School and attended Votec in the Electrician class. He worked in the lawn care business, loved to ride horses, draw, make wood carvings, fish, and was a collector of old things.

Besides his parents he is survived by a brother, Bryon C. Adkins of South Webster; grandparents, Carl McGlone, Goldie McGlone, Wes McGlone, girlfriend Ginneta Abbott, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andy Adkins, and Rose Marie Collins Adkins.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Interment will follow at Scioto Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories of Joshua and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.