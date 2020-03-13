LUCASVILLE- Joshua Anthony Kegley (Kegger), 40, of Lucasville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at SOMC. He was born June 27, 1979 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Tony and Lee Ann (Logan) Kegley of Portsmouth, who survive him.

Josh proudly served in United States Marine Corp, serving in the Iraq War as a Sniper. He worked for the Scioto County Sheriff's office and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Erica (Howell) Kegley, whom he married on September 16, 2004, two sons that he loved with his whole heart, Gunner Anthony Kegley and Talon Anthony Kegley, a brother, Jason Kegley (Grace) of Portsmouth, a special aunt and niece that he loved dearly, Lesan and Chasten Davis of Portsmouth, his mother-in-law, Linda Howell of Portsmouth, a niece and nephew, Lexey and Reese Kegley, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Logan, an aunt, Sandy Bailey, and his father-in-law, Ron Howell.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Jimmy Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, where graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23.

A visitation for friends and family will be on Sunday, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and again one hour before the service on Monday, all at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help offset the expenses for the family.