PORTSMOUTH-Joshua Ryan Kirkendall, 14, of Portsmouth, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

He was born October 6, 2005, a son of Chris and Jennifer McHenry Kirkendall of Portsmouth.

Josh is also survived by his sister, Lacey Kirkendall of Portsmouth; his brother, Matthew Kirkendall of Portsmouth; his niece Malorie; Grandparents Jerry and Carolyn Kirkendall of McDermott; as well as his Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Stanley and Shirley McHenry.

Josh was a member of Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth and in the 8th grade at Portsmouth Junior High School. He was a member of the Swim Team and in the Choir. He loved to sing, laugh, and play PS4 with his cousins and friends.

Josh will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, brother, grandson, and friend.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth with Scott Rawlings officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on the family from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ's Community Church for Youth Projects, PO Box 649, Portsmouth, OH 45662.