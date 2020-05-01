Jovita McBroom
1931 - 2020
MCDERMOTT-Jovita Louise McBroom, 89 of McDermott died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born February 22, 1931 in Portsmouth to the late Daniel and Mary Simon Prose. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Steven McBroom, a sister, Rita Montavon, and 5 brothers; Paul Prose, Charles Prose, Edward Prose, Joseph Prose, and Don Prose. Jovita was retired from AEP and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a longtime volunteer at the New to You store in West Portsmouth. Jovita is survived by her husband, Perry McBroom whom she married October 9, 1951, 2 daughters; Beverly (Richard) Skaggs of Sunbury, Ohio and Vicki McBroom of Grove City, 4 grandchildren; Deanna (Andy) Ceneski, Barry (Meghan) Roach, Jovita (Chad) Scott, and Daniel (Danyle) Maloney, 5 great grandchildren; Ashley Roach, Joe Ceneski, Tori Ceneski, Gwyneth Maloney, and Alexandria Maloney, 2 brothers; Walt (Pat) Prose and Bob (Judy) Prose, along with several nieces and nephews, and her dog, Jack. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
