JOYCE BURRISS

MCDERMOTT — Joyce Louise Burriss, 77 of McDermott, passed away Tuesday, May 07, 2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in McDermott.

She was born December 4, 1941 in McDermott, a daughter of the late Alex Leroy and Mary Margaret Thompson Colley.

Joyce was a retired Fiscal Officer from Rush Township and Scioto Squad #2, a 1959 Northwest High School graduate, and a member of the McDermott United Methodist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Edward Burriss, May 4, 1973; and two brothers, Dave and Larry Colley.

Joyce is survived by two daughters, Beth (Matthew) Montavon of West Portsmouth and Angela (Thomas) Vargo of Lavalette, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jill (Jay) Springs, Seth Montavon, and Alexis Vargo; three great-grandchildren Abigail and Makenzie Springs and Taylor Montavon; three brothers, Don (Betty) Colley of McDermott, Bill (Debi) Colley of Lucasville and Dana (Marjean) Colley of Portsmouth; and her favorite sister, Karen (Bill) Stephens of McDermott.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with George Vastine officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.