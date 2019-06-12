JOYCE E. JORDAN

CHILLICOTHE — Joyce E. Jordan, age 85 of Chillicothe (formerly) of West Jefferson, OH, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the Alder Chapel Church and the Mary Chapel Church, she loved to quilt and crochet. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Elizabeth Estep, son: Rocky Jordan, Daughter: Patzy Jordan, sister: Mary Anna Salyer, and brother: Gobal (Butch) Estep.

She is survived by her children: Penny (Mark) Merritt, Rickey, (Beverly) Jordan, and Denice (Phillip) Harding, brother: Edgar (Mr. Ed) Estep, 11 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH., 43162, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6-8 PM and Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM. Pastor Charles Smith will be officiating the funeral service. Interment will follow at the Somerford Cemetery, London, OH. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Joyce's memory to the Alder Chapel Church 8320 Morgan Rd., West Jefferson, OH. 43162