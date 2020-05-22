PORTSMOUTH - Joyce Ann Rodrigue, 83 of Rubyville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. Born February 10, 1937 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late William and Bertha Dyer Adkins, she was a former employee of Scioto Residential Services, kept up on politics, and loved movies and animals. She was a very passionate and giving person and if she though a charity was worthy she would give to them freely. She attended Rubyville Community Church. She is survived by her husband, Phil Rodrigue; one daughter, Debra (James) Daniels; one son, Robert "Sam" (Karen) Barnett; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one brother, Denver (Brenda) Adkins, and one sister, Shirley Mullins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Billie Gene Barnett, and two brothers, Ruley Adkins and Eugene Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Rubyville Community Church with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans and Pastor Brian Baer officiating. Burial will be at Rubyville Community Cemetery. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020.