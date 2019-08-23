WHEELERSBURG — Joyce Ann Sammons, 84, of Minford, formerly of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Joyce was born May 24, 1935 in Martin County Kentucky to the late Sam and Vada Horn Fluty. Joyce had been employed at B&B Catering and she was a member of Wheelersburg Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death March 31, 1975 by her husband, Calloway Sammons whom she married August 21, 1954 in Louisa, KY. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Clell Fluty and four sisters, Rita Lovins, Laura Maychien, Inas Hatfield and Fonda Ashworth. Joyce is survived by two daughters, Linda (Rick) Thompson and Della (Joe) Mowery; a brother, Lucien Fluty; two sisters, Thelma Altice and Nadine Goble; four grandchildren, Joshua (Deloran) Thompson, Aaron (Emily) Thompson, Andrea (Daniel) Arthur and Eric (Cristine) Mowery and six great grandchildren.

Services will be 1:00 pm Monday August 26, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Brad Brandt officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour on Monday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.