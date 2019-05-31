JOYCE ANN SLONE

WAVERLY — Joyce Ann Slone, 84, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home. Joyce was born February 19, 1935 in Beaver, Ohio, daughter of the late Otto Evans and Anna Woolum (Stoll). Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Carl V. Slone; sons Greg Slone (Emma) of Waverly, Ohio, Ralph Slone (Jeannie) of Batavia, Ohio, Glen Slone of Waverly, Ohio, Eric Slone (Diana) of Carmel, Indiana, Cynthia Slone of Heath, Ohio, Wayne Slone (Rita) of Powell, Ohio, Jennifer Slone of Waverly, Ohio, and Nicholas Slone (Jenn) of Waverly, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; sisters Marie Overly (Dan) of Whitehall, Ohio; Nancy Schrader (Lew) of Beaver, Ohio; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy "Dot" Bapst (Max) of Beaver, Ohio.

Joyce sang in the choir at Beaver Faith United Methodist Church for more than 70 years, where she also taught Sunday School. She was a registered nurse and lifelong homemaker. She loved children and music more than anything.

Visitation will be held at Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with Herman Stewart officiating and burial to follow at Beaver Union Cemetery. The family wishes to thank caregivers Tena Proehl and Reeva Harper, as well as the entire Hospice staff at National Church Residences for their loving care.

