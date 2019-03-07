JOYCE ANN STAMPER

MCDERMOTT — Joyce Ann Stamper, 84 of McDermott died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born October 7, 1934 in Scioto County to the late Arlond and Virgie Wireman Shepherd. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Roy Edwin "Ed" Shepherd and Elmer Elliott Shepherd, a sister, Bonnie Frazier, and a grandson, Dustin Dunlap.

She retired from Mercy Hospital as a Nurses Aid and worked at the Board of Election Poles. She was a member of Nauvoo United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She loved bowling, golf, camping, and playing cards.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Charles E. Stamper who she married May 5, 1951, a son, Bryon (Sue) Stamper of McDermott, 2 daughters; Eve (Ted) Vanderpool of Lucasville and Tami (Dan Hardy) Dunlap of McDermott, 4 grandchildren; Michael (Teresa) Vanderpool, Lori (Stephen) Cooper, Nick (Maggie) Dunlap, and Dylan (Arishala) Stamper, 11 great grandchildren, and a sister, Carolyn Andrews of McDermott.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Nauvoo United Methodist Church with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call starting at noon on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.