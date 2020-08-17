1/2
Joyce Throckmorton
PORTSMOUTH - Joyce Wuanita Fry Throckmorton Age 80, of Portsmouth entered into her heavenly home August 15, 2020, under the care of Heartland Hospice. She was born March 8, 1940 to Joseph W and Sarah F Taylor Fry. She was a member of Riverview Wesleyan Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling JoAnn Fry Erwin whom she loved dearly. Also, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild whom were all born sleeping. We are sure she is enjoying all of them in heaven. Joyce is survived by her dear husband Fred Throckmorton, three daughters; Kim Cole of Portsmouth, Gayle (Mike) Rogers of Grayson, KY, Lori Trent Throckmorton of Eden Park. Six grandchildren; Billy Jo (Tony) Cox, Ben Noel, Isaiah Perez, Parker Rogers, Sean Cole and Jacob Cole. One great-great grandchild Waylon Cox. A special nephew and niece David Steele and Leah Steele. And a host of family and friends that mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 7:00 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at D.W. Swick – Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston with Mark Bales officiating. Burial in Memorial Burial Park at a later date due to cremation. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with funeral starting at 7:00 p.m. Fond memories of Joyce and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
