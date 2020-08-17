Joyce Throckmorton

PORTSMOUTH - Joyce Wuanita Fry Throckmorton Age 80, of Portsmouth entered into her heavenly home August 15, 2020, under the care of Heartland Hospice. She was born March 8, 1940 to Joseph W and Sarah F Taylor Fry. She was a member of Riverview Wesleyan Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling JoAnn Fry Erwin whom she loved dearly. Also, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild whom were all born sleeping. We are sure she is enjoying all of them in heaven. Joyce is survived by her dear husband Fred Throckmorton, three daughters; Kim Cole of Portsmouth, Gayle (Mike) Rogers of Grayson, KY, Lori Trent Throckmorton of Eden Park. Six grandchildren; Billy Jo (Tony) Cox, Ben Noel, Isaiah Perez, Parker Rogers, Sean Cole and Jacob Cole. One great-great grandchild Waylon Cox. A special nephew and niece David Steele and Leah Steele. And a host of family and friends that mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 7:00 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at D.W. Swick – Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston with Mark Bales officiating. Burial in Memorial Burial Park at a later date due to cremation. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with funeral starting at 7:00 p.m. Fond memories of Joyce and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.