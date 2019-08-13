JOYCE ANNE VANBIBBER

HILLSBORO — Joyce Anne VanBibber, 78, of Hillsboro, Ohio, formely of Greenup County, Kentucky, passed away August 9, 2019 in . She was born August 26, 1940, youngest daughter of the late Maurice VanBibber and Carrie Fields VanBibber. She graduated McKell High School and went into a career in Real Estate and Cosmetology. She was a member of the Eastern Star Radiance Chapter 427 of South Shore, KY.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa (John) Raver, Sonya Powell, one son, Twain Miller, granddaughter, Jessica (CJ) Foerster and grandson, Colton Powell and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Two sister in laws, Belva Young Simpson and Marjorie Blizzard VanBibber.

She was preceded in death by three brothers; L.M. VanBibber, Clyde VanBibber, Fred VanBibber and two sisters, Wilma Brown and Edith Garvey, sister in law, Hazel Darnell VanBibber and brother in laws, Willis Brown and Thurman Darby.

Graveside Services will be held 1 P.M. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at MT. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com