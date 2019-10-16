CASPER — J. R. Jones, 94, of Casper, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living.

J. R. Jones was born September 29, 1925 to Raymond Forest Jones, Sr. and Ruby Lee Jones, at their home in Portsmouth, Ohio. J. R. attended Massie Elementary School and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1944. J. R. was an all-around athlete. He played fast pitch softball, basketball and football, and would, from then on, become an avid sports fan. J. R. married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Dadosky, on October 27, 1945, and they shared 44 years of marriage until her death in 1989. Initially, they lived in Portsmouth where he delivered milk and dairy products for Ideal Milk Company. In 1966, he took an opportunity to move his family to Casper, WY and manage the Jersey Creamery Dairy. He later left Jersey after the company was sold and purchased Grant Street Grocery where he worked until his retirement in 1995. He lived in the family home on Hawthorne Avenue until the spring of 2018 at age 92.

J. R. was an avid golfer in his early years. He was a member of both Paradise Valley and Casper Country Clubs. He watched sports constantly and was a walking sports encyclopedia. He was an avid Ohio State University fan. He knew many of the players in MLB, the NBA, the NFL, where they were from, where they had attended college, their positions, and often times how long they played for their respective teams and when they moved to different teams. In his later years he was an avid walker and put on many miles around his neighborhood and in the west side Walmart where he made many friends.

J. R. is survived by five children: Jeff (Lonna) Jones; Scott (Cheryl) Jones; and Jamie (Todd) Irwin, all of Casper, WY; Jason Jones of Cody, WY; and Marcie (Joe) Gaspers of La Crescent, MN. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Bin (Jaclyn McGill) Jones of Phoenix, AZ; Barry (Amanda) Jones, of Casper, WY; Jordan (Katy Maxwell) Jones of Bozeman, MT; Stephanie Jones of Rapid City, SD; J. D. Allen; and Joey Allen, of Casper, WY; James (Macey) Gaspers of Mankato, MN; Cole (Sam) Gaspers of Stacy, MN; and Mary (Alex Friedman) Gaspers of Englewood, CO. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Jaleigh Jones of Sioux Falls, SD; Traiton Allen-Bjerknes; Brooklynn Jones; and Lynnlee Jones, all of Casper, WY; and Silas Jones of Bozeman, MT. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jones, and his mother, Ruby Sweeney.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Raymond F. Jones, Jr. Family Trust, 1241 Bush Valley Road, La Crescent, MN 55947 (all donations made to the trust will be given to

J. R.'s caregivers), or to Central Wyoming Hospice.

A celebration of J. R.'s life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY, followed by a luncheon at the Yellowstone Garage.