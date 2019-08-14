JUANITA L. ADAMS

MINFORD — Juanita Lillian Adams, 86, of Minford passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Born June 16, 1933 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late John and Lillian Eulett Allard, she was a former employee of Williams Manufacturing, was a homemaker and attended Sciotoville Christian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharron (Mike) Adkins of Minford; a son, Don (Kelly) Atkins of Greenville; a step-son, Terry Adams of Lucasville; three grandchildren, Amy (Alan) Alley of Minford, Tony (Tracy) Adkins of Independence, KY, Tracy (Bobby) Goble of Washington; one step grandson, TJ Adams; five great grandsons, Jared Alley, Jake Alley, Tyler Adkins, Trent Adkins, Brandon Atkins, and one sister, Mary Selbee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Eugene Adams on December 11, 2015; three brothers, Albert Allard, Johnny Allard, Eddie Allard, and three sisters, Freda Dillow, Phyllis Johnston, and Linda Gerlach. The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice and Minford Retirement Center for their kind and loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.