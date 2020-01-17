FRANKLIN FURNACE-Juanita Jane Akers, 84, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Juanita was born July 10, 1935 in New Boston, Ohio to the late Thomas and Hazel Pennington Groh. She was a homemaker and a member of Plymouth Heights Church of Nazarene. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, David "Dude" Akers; a brother, Donald Groh and sisters, Wilma Hensley and Georgia Holloway. Juanita is survived by her sons, David Akers and Audra Bowen and Kevin (Debbie) Akers; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Plymouth Heights Church of Nazarene with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.