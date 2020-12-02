1/1
Juanita Canter
PICKERINGTON-Juanita Carol Canter, 71, of Pickerington, formerly of Portsmouth, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 20, 1948 in Portsmouth, to the late Milburn Howell and Rebekah (Barry) Howell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Lee Canter, sisters; Deborah Milner and Marilyn Blair, brother, Wendell Howell.

Juanita is survived by son, Jeffrey Brian Canter (Katie), of Pickerington, daughter, Ronda Brigner (Mark), of Groveport, four grandchildren; Devon Garrett (Jordyn), Mallory Blair (Tom), Anna Canter, Grace Canter, one great-grandchild, Mia Blair, several nieces and nephews, as well as her long-time companion, James Carruthers.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Denny Dawes officiating, burial will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the services, from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M.

Due to State and local mandates, face masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines observed while attending the services.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
