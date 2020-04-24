PORTSMOUTH-Juanita E. Elliott, 88, of Hill View, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center with her daughter by her bedside. Born on June 26, 1931 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late James Lewis Hill and Mary Ellen Doyle Hill.

Juanita was so proud of her family and their accomplishments and was always talking about them. Linda and Juanita were "best friends".

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lamoin Elliott.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Byerly of Westerville, a grandson, Jason (Marina Saddler) Goodman of Worthington, a granddaughter, Lindsay (Andy) Goodman Parsons of Worthington, and four great-grandchildren, Alex McCann, Austin Parsons, Kaitlin Parsons and Kylee Parsons.

A service was held at Memorial Burial Park with Rev. Ralph Clay officiating. Interment was in Memorial Burial Park. Visitation was at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Because of health restrictions, the visitation and service will remain private.

