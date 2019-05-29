JUANITA HELEN HALE

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Juanita Helen Hale, 93 of West Portsmouth went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born May 6, 1926 in Johnson County Kentucky to the late Charles and Nora Piatt Price. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Hale who she married November 13, 1946, 2 sons; Donnie P. Hale and Randy V. Hale, and a granddaughter, Sonja Faye Hale.

Juanita is survived by 2 daughters; Rita (Mike) Riley of Georgetown and Kathy (Fred) Reedy of West Portsmouth, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

Juanita will always be remembered for her kind heart and love for animals. She and her husband Charles were former owners of Hales Dairy Land in West Portsmouth. She was active in her church and enjoyed her family and her flower gardens. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for her family and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Wesleyan Church in West Portsmouth with Carl Rose officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 11:00 AM. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Juanita's favorite charity, Sierra Haven animal rescue in her memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.