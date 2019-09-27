Juanita Schwamberger

CHARLOTTE —Juanita Frances Schwamberger, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born June 11, 1931 in Portsmouth to Hilborn and Georgia (Turner) Markham. Juanita enjoyed researching genealogy and was a member of the DAR and the General Society of Mayflower Descendents. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio Buckeye fan.

She is survived by her son, Jay (Leslie) Schwamberger of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Marta (Lee) Viverette of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Shannon (Christopher) Hurt, Daniel (Wendy) Viverette, Jason (Cody) Schwamberger, Brian Schwamberger, Patrick Schwamberger; great-grandchildren, Nora Hurt, Caleb Viverette, Ezra Viverette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 1997 by her husband, Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the or Sierra's Haven.

Funeral services for Juanita will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Juanita and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
