JUANITA YUENGER

BELPRE — Mary Juanita Yuenger, 85, of Belpre, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 21, 1934 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late John Sheridan and Lillian Gertrude Shields McGraw.

Juanita was retired from SOMC where she was a registered nurse and certified enterstomal therapist. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University. A former Red Cross volunteer, she was named "Nurse Hope" by the cancer society. Juanita was also a member of the former Boulevard United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Lowell Dempsey Yuenger, preceded her in death August 23, 2015. The couple were married March 1, 1950 in Portsmouth.

Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Ann Hamilton of Belpre; four grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Hamilton, Jeremy (Abigail) Hamilton, Elizabeth Cheuvront and Justin (Reen) Hamilton; and seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Carlie, Carson, Robby, Alex, Jacob and Emily.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Harold, Ralph Eugene and John Sheridan McGraw and Mildred Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Jason Hamilton officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.