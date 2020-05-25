SCIOTOVILLE — Judith A. Bernthold, 81, of Sciotoville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Bristol Village in Waverly. She was born June 5, 1938, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Luther and Rachael Heston Hamblin. She graduated from Clay High School in 1956, and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She retired from USEC as a Registered Nurse. She was married 51 years to Melvin H. Bernthold who preceded her in death February 27, 2012. Surviving are one daughter, Luanne Scott (Jonathan), of Lucasville; one son, Timothy W. Bernthold (Pamela) of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren, Evelyn McMullen (Michael), Rhyan Fyffe, Shea Fyffe, Lauren Ruggles (Jacob), Drew Bernthold, Riley Bernthold, and Ian Scott; one great-grandson, Lucas Ruggles and another grandson expected in July, and two sisters in law, in law, Marcella Crabtree and Barbara Hamblin. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Hamblin and Samuel Hamblin. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary, with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's Haven or the Animal Welfare League. Online condolences to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 26, 2020.