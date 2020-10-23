SCOTT DEPOT, WV-JUDITH LYNN (PORTER) BLOOMFIELD, 68, of Scott Depot, WV, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Hospice Hubbard House in Charleston, WV. Judy was a fighter to the end, extending a six-month cancer prognosis to five more years of life and love with her family and friends.

She was born on August 18, 1952 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Freeman and Louise (Hill) Porter.

She is preceded in death by her ex husband, Michael Bloomfield; one brother, Ronald Bumgardner; and two nieces, Joe Ann (Bumgardner) Jones and Cindy Davis.

Judy is survived by one daughter, Beth (Fields) Combow; one son, Brandon Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Mackenzie and Noah Combow, Michael and Arianna Bloomfield, Emilee Kistler; one brother; Jim Porter; three sisters, Phyllis and Sherry Porter, Betty "Janie" (Porter) Davis; nieces and nephews.

She was a 1970 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, and a 1997 graduate of West Virginia State College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Judy's career focused on the health and well-being of others. She worked for Shawnee Hills in Nitro, WV, where she provided care and advocated for people with cognitive and physical disabilities. Most recently, she worked for ResCare in the Charleston area, providing similar services.

Judy was a big hearted, kind soul who could light up a room with her smile. She had the unique ability to strike up conversations with complete strangers and instantly develop a connection. Through her sunny disposition and genuine compassion for people, Judy left her mark on this world and all of those she met along the way.

Services were provided by Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, WV. Condolences can be expressed at cookefuneralhome.com