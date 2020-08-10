Judith Bowling

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Judith Ann Bowling, 60 of West Portsmouth died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1960 in Portsmouth to the late Harry and Delores Haggerman Stoneking. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Stoneking, and 3 sisters; Rita Sweeny, Amy Miller, and Debbie Stoneking.

Judy is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Bowling whom she married October 14, 1977, 3 daughters; Sarah Bowling Cameron, Jessica Hanshaw, and Victoria Welch, 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 brothers; Ronnie, Harry Jr., and Howard Stoneking, 2 sisters; Carolyn Queen, and Sue Strang, along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Lakeside Community Church in New Boston with Gerald Penix officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.