1/
Judith Bowling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Judith Ann Bowling, 60 of West Portsmouth died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1960 in Portsmouth to the late Harry and Delores Haggerman Stoneking. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Stoneking, and 3 sisters; Rita Sweeny, Amy Miller, and Debbie Stoneking.

Judy is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Bowling whom she married October 14, 1977, 3 daughters; Sarah Bowling Cameron, Jessica Hanshaw, and Victoria Welch, 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 brothers; Ronnie, Harry Jr., and Howard Stoneking, 2 sisters; Carolyn Queen, and Sue Strang, along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Lakeside Community Church in New Boston with Gerald Penix officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved