SALISBURY, NC-Judith Colleen Aeh Cutlip, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living of Salisbury.

Born December 7, 1931 in Franklin Furnace, OH, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth William Aeh and Helen Louise Ferguson Aeh Journey.

Mrs. Cutlip graduated from Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth, OH in 1949. She was a homemaker and had been employed in sales, office clerical and banking.

She was a member of Central Church of Christ, Portsmouth, OH and attended the First Baptist Church of Salisbury. In various times during her life, she loved sewing, cooking, baking, walking and singing in the church choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jack A. Cutlip on September 19, 1988.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Cutlip Wales and husband Daniel of Salisbury; a granddaughter, Hannah Colleen Wales of Salisbury; and a great-granddaughter, Kinsley Dakota Phillips

There will be a visitation for, friends and family, to be announced at a later date.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cutlip family.