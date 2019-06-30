JUDITH LAWSON

STOUT —Judith Lawson, 86, of Stout, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home. She was born July 20, 1933, in Portsmouth to the late Roy and Nettie (Williams) Sparks. She was a Secretary at the Atomic Energy Plant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lawson, a brother, Donald Sparks, and a sister, Ruth Journey. Judith is survived by her children; Shawna Lawson, Tawna Jarvis, and Marie Pack, and four grandchildren; Robert, Emily, and Alison Pack, and Maranda Parker.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at McKendree Cemetery in Stout. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the services.