HUNTINGTON-Judith Kay Massey, 79 of Huntington, formerly of Minford, Ohio and Okeechobee, Florida, died Wednesday at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 27,1940 a daughter of the late Dennis Eugene and Orba Sharon Shelton Massey. Judith was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Wheelersburg Eastern Star. She is survived by a daughter, Andrea Benner Handcock (John Glean); sister and brother, Mrs. Tom Baker (Peggy) Jr. of Huntington and Dennis E. Massey Jr., Minford, Ohio. The family extends their sincere appreciation to River Park Hospital in Huntington. Due to the Covid situation, services will be private for the family. Her final resting place will be in Okeechobee. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Cabell-Wayne Human Society. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Family guestbook at klingelcarpenter.com.