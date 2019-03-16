JUDITH ANN PUCKETT ROSE

KINGSTON —Judith Ann "Judy" Puckett Rose, 74 of Kingston, Ohio formerly of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Portsmouth Health and Rehab Center. She was born December 28, 1944, in Indianapolis, IN. to the late Heskell and Gussie Mae Frances Puckett.

She was retired from Hillview Retirement Center where she worked for over 15 years. Judy had a great sense of humor, she loved doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a son Kyle Brien and a brother Heskell Puckett Jr. "Hecky".

Judy is survived by a son, Kevin (Amy) Brien, 2 daughters; Kim (Mike) McCord and Kelly (Bo) Kelley, a daughter in law Stephanie Brien, a brother Harold (Carol) Puckett, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.