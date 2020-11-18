AIKEN, SC — Judith Anne Weems, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Greene County, Ohio, to the late Paul Walker Brown and Gladys Iona Brown. She was preceded in death by her brother Julian Brown.

Carrying on her example of love, strength, and kindness will be her beloved family: her loving husband of 55 years, James P. Weems; their six children, Jennifer (Matt) O'Leary, Aiken, SC; James (Megan) Weems, Nashville, TN; Jeff (Cristy) Weems, Nashville, TN; Jill (Brian) Higgins, Seattle, WA; Julie (Steve) Salas, Pittsburgh, PA; Jessica Weems, Huntersville, NC; her brother, Douglas R. Brown, Houston, TX; her seven grandchildren; sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless others who will miss her terribly.

Friends may call on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:15 p.m.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., with The Very Reverend Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant. You may view the live-stream of the service on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GFHCC/.

A graveside service to be held soon in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to St. Mary Youth Activities PO Box 438 Aiken SC 29802 or to Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee www.somethingextra.org . In memory of Judy, please consider doing a random act of kindness and try as hard as you can to pet a bumblebee.