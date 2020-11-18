1/1
Judith Weems
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AIKEN, SC — Judith Anne Weems, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Greene County, Ohio, to the late Paul Walker Brown and Gladys Iona Brown. She was preceded in death by her brother Julian Brown.

Carrying on her example of love, strength, and kindness will be her beloved family: her loving husband of 55 years, James P. Weems; their six children, Jennifer (Matt) O'Leary, Aiken, SC; James (Megan) Weems, Nashville, TN; Jeff (Cristy) Weems, Nashville, TN; Jill (Brian) Higgins, Seattle, WA; Julie (Steve) Salas, Pittsburgh, PA; Jessica Weems, Huntersville, NC; her brother, Douglas R. Brown, Houston, TX; her seven grandchildren; sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless others who will miss her terribly.

Friends may call on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:15 p.m.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., with The Very Reverend Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant. You may view the live-stream of the service on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GFHCC/.

A graveside service to be held soon in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to St. Mary Youth Activities PO Box 438 Aiken SC 29802 or to Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee www.somethingextra.org . In memory of Judy, please consider doing a random act of kindness and try as hard as you can to pet a bumblebee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Prayer Service
07:15 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Requiem Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved