ROSEMOUNT-Judy Kaut Dobbins, 72, of Rosemount, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center emergency room. Born on November 23, 1948 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late David and Geneva Horsley Kaut. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Jeff Kaut.

Judy was a 1966 graduate of Clay High School, of the Baptist faith and was loved and appreciated by everyone!!

Surviving are two brothers, Paul (Tess) Kaut of Stoutsville and David Kaut of Rosemount; a sister, Beth Craft, with whom she resided, a sister-in-law, Karen Kaut of Sciotoville and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Masks will be required, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.