PORTSMOUTH — Judy Mae Kamer, 67 of Portsmouth, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born September 30, 1952 in Portsmouth to the late Ernest and Katherine Welch Evans. She was retired from Super Quick in West Portsmouth.

Judy is survived by 2 sons; Carlos and Ernie Harr, a daughter Patricia Harr, adopted son Jonathan Petrie, 4 brothers; Chester, Bobby, Marty and Larry Evans, 5 sisters; Doris (David) Sissel, Geneva (Wayne) Hall, Faye Rankin, Lois Evans and Mary Hood, grandchildren; Shawna Wise, Bryan Damron, James Damron, Jonathon Harr, Jeanna Harr, Catherine Harr, (Ethan, Diane and Wyatt Copas), great-grandchildren; Johnny Wise, Judith Wise, Payton Damron, Brylann Damron, Lylianah Harr and Alex Harr, along with several nieces and nephews that loved her.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 5:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
