JUDY DOWDY LEWIS

SOUTH SHORE — Judy Dowdy Lewis, 87, of South Shore, KY., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at South Shore Nursing & Rehab in South Shore, KY. She was born in Fullerton, KY., October 21, 1931 a daughter of the late William and Grace Williams Dowdy.

Judy was a Homemaker and a member of the South Shore First Christian Church.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Manford Lewis whom passed away in 1997, five brothers and one sister.

Left behind to cherish her memory are one son Jeff (Mary Ellen) Lewis of South Shore, KY., two grandsons Jeff (Jessica) Lewis JR., of Greenup, KY., and Jeremy Lewis of South Shore, KY., three great grandchildren Eli Lewis, Landry Lewis, Kynadee Lewis and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral Services will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at MORTON FUNERAL HOME in South Shore, KY., with Brett Unger officiating. Burial will follow at MT Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

The family would like to thank the staff at South Shore Nursing & Rehab for the care they provided for Judy.

