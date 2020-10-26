1/1
Judy Potter
{ "" }
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL-Judy Ann Potter, 76, a former South Shore, KY, resident, passed away on October 19, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Judy was born August 5, 1944 to Alice Winters & Walter Timberlake of South Shore. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many and a strong believer in Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and a brother.

She is survived by her husband, Max, of 55 years, daughter Pam (Brian) Short of Oak Hill, FL., son Michael (Jill) Potter of South Shore, grandchildren Bradley Lewis, Ivy Potter, Steven Keyes, Lencee Hopkins, and several great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Brother David Bentley, officiating. Burial will follow in Veterans Cemetery North East. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour before the service time on Wednesday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral..com



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
