NEW BOSTON - Judy Joann Silvey, age 56, of New Boston, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born August 24, 1963 in Portsmouth to William and Ivy (Lambert) Gibson. Judy worked over 23 years at Blackburn's Grocery and was a NASCAR fan where her favorite drivers were Jeff Gordon and Jimmy Johnson. She was a great caretaker of her beloved sixteen dogs. She attended North Moreland Christian Baptist Church and loved her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her husband, Nolan; sons, Christopher (Janice) Gibson of Portsmouth, Steven Thrasher of Sciotoville; daughters, Angel Gibson (friend Rodney Williams) of Toledo, Nikki (Jason) Bashaw of West Portsmouth; brother, James (Becky) Gibson of West Portsmouth; sisters, Tressie (Pete) Taylor of Portsmouth, Penny Secrist (friend Rob Malone) of Sciotoville; fifteen grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Tennie Underwood and Rosemarie Moore.

Funeral services will be private due to the national health advisories. Interment will take place at Universal Cemetery in Rubyville. Fond memories of Judy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.