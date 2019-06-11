JULIA BOGGS

SOUTH SHORE — Julia Boggs, 75 of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, June 7, 2019 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Greenup County, Kentucky, Oct. 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Clyde and Nellie Dillow Potter. She was a member of the Allen Chapel Church of Christ, South Shore, Kentucky.

Preceded in death by one son, Keith Vaughn, two brothers, Burton Potter and Landon Potter.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Boggs, one daughter, Kathy Boots of South Shore, Kentucky, one son, Joe (Lisa) Vaughn of Vanceburg, Kentucky, one brother, Bennie Potter of South Shore, Kentucky, six grandchildren, Megan Miers, Travis Boots, Michael Shane Boots, Brandon (Lauren) Vaughn, Chelsey (London) Malone and Cody Vaughn, four great-grandchildren, Remington Boots, Carson Boots, Reagan Boots and Lydia Malone.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Brother Harold Dupuy and Brother David Bentley, officiating. Burial will follow in Warnock Cemetery, Warnock, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. till the Funeral hour at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com