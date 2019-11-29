PORTSMOUTH - Julia Diane Scherer, 64, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Crystal Care Center in Franklin Furnace. Julia was born in Portsmouth, on March 6, 1955 to the late Earl Eugene (Gene) Scherer and Wanda Lea (Horton) Scherer. She was a 1974 graduate of Clay High School and Scioto County Joint Vocational Center. She was a member of St. Monica's Church in New Boston and also attended St. Mary's Church in Portsmouth, which was close to her home. Julia had worked at Opal's Restaurant and Good Shepherd Manor. She enjoyed music and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Dwight Shoemaker, of Minford, four brothers; Michael Scherer, of Cincinnati, Robert (Ted) Scherer, of Columbus, Christopher Scherer and Paul Scherer, both of Gahanna, and a sister, Susan Shuman, of Las Vegas, NV.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with a Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the COPD Foundation by visiting their website for mailing address or online donations.